PDC Releases New Mobile Field Responder Guide for Smartphones

SALT LAKE CITY— Priority Dispatch Corp.™ (PDC™) is pleased to announce the release of its new Mobile Field Responder Guide (MobileFRG) that puts response at the speed and convenience of your smartphone.

The MobileFRG aggregates all the information in the print field guide responders turn to when interpreting the code transmitted from emergency dispatch and puts it into one place: a cellphone app. Instead of flipping pages when the Medical Priority Dispatch System™ (MPDS®) “15-D-1” code, for example, is transmitted over the radio, a responder with a licensed agency can use his or her iPhone or Android-based cellphone to enter the code, and view the full description—Electrocution/Lightning, DELTA, Unconscious.

The app incorporates the current version of the appropriate agency-specific licensed protocol disciplines—medical, fire, and/or police, and users will be authorized by their agency to download the app directly from the Apple Store or Google Play. The app allows electronic updates for existing licenses.

For more information, visit www.prioritydispatch.net or call 800-363-9127.

About PDC

Priority Dispatch Corp.™ provides research-based protocol solutions to emergency call centers in medical, fire, police, and nurse triage disciplines. PDC is the only dispatch system provider with an in-house research and development organization and the approval of a recognized body of industry experts, the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch® (IAED™).