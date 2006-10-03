Public High School Works With InterAct to Improve Security With Digital Video Surveillance System

Hazard High School deploys TrueSentry intelligent threat detection and response system as part of Rural Law Enforcement Technology Center Initiative, a division of the National Institute of Justice. Innovative digital video surveillance system ties in directly to local 9-1-1 center to decrease response time of law enforcement. Program may ultimately serve as national model for school security.

Winston-Salem, NC -- InterAct Public Safety Systems, a leading provider of public safety technology systems used by local, state, national and international government agencies, announces that Hazard High School in Hazard, Kentucky is installing its TrueSentry solution encompassing a digital video surveillance system, security operations center management, threat response, and dispatch with funds received from a Rural Law Enforcement Technology Center project.

InterAct’s TrueSentry technology enables users to command and control disparate video systems, and quickly send alerts and video to a variety of devices. Since the City of Hazard already uses InterAct computer-aided dispatch (CAD) to dispatch law enforcement, the school can escalate incidences directly to the city’s 9-1-1 center, delivering feeds from the school cameras to the dispatcher and first responders.

“InterAct understands our security concerns implicitly,” said Donald Mobelini, principal of Hazard High School. “The TrueSentry system provides more video coverage, removing ‘blind spots’ and problem areas not visible with our previous system. I also appreciate the fact that I can access the video surveillance system even when I’m off campus.”

With TrueSentry, Hazard High School can better protect its more than 300 students. Previously, the school had eight camera feeds displaying black and white images into the principal’s office. The cameras recorded onto a VHS format, which meant incident retrieval was extremely time-consuming; it could take up to a whole day to locate a tape and scan it for details on a specific event—an unacceptable timeframe when faced with a security breach.

InterAct enables the school to more readily detect threats and respond to them promptly. TrueSentry’s built-in video analytics can recognize pre-defined patterns that can indicate a potential problem. Once an alarm is triggered, the system automatically uploads a digitally signed copy of video from the remote DVR or camera to a central incident video database, providing a redundant backup of any important video event. The system automatically alerts the principal and other key staff by phone, pager, SMS, or email. Authorized personnel can then view the high-quality, live streaming video from all network cameras and access archived video footage of the incident remotely via any web browser.

“Our mission is to provide small, rural law enforcement teams with the information on off-the-shelf technology they need to be more responsive to emergencies and security threats,” said Rod Maggard, director of the Rural Law Enforcement Technology Center (RULETC). “InterAct’s products are a perfect fit for project recipients such as Hazard High School. In conjunction with the National Institute of Justice, our expectation is that this project will ultimately serve as the national model for school security.”

