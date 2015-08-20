Spillman Continues Rapid Growth with 46 New Agencies, 89 Expanded Systems in Q2 of 2015

Agencies to increase Intelligence-Led Policing capabilities and mobile efficiency with Spillman

Salt Lake City – Forty-six public safety agencies purchased software from Spillman Technologies for the first time during the second quarter of 2015, joining more than 1,500 agencies of all sizes in 41 states nationwide already using Spillman software. This growth marks a 29 percent increase in Spillman customers since the same period of 2013. In addition to the new agencies, 89 agencies expanded their existing Spillman systems.

Glendora Police Department, located in Los Angeles County, California, has purchased Spillman’s on-premises Records Management (RMS), Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), and Mobile solutions. The fully integrated solution will increase data efficiency at every level of the department, giving dispatchers, records staff, support staff, and officers access to the resources needed to do their jobs safely and effectively. The Spillman system will help to increase data accuracy and eliminate the need to enter information multiple times, which will save time and enable personnel to make decisions more proactively. The Glendora Police Department is now one of 35 agencies in California using Spillman Technologies.

In Kansas, partner agencies Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Lawrence Police Department have expanded their systems with Spillman Analytics and the public-facing CrimeMonitor® product. With tools such as heatmaps, crime-specific filters, pin maps, time-comparison analytics, and more, Spillman Analytics will assist the agencies with Intelligence-Led Policing (ILP) initiatives and allow personnel to manage crime more proactively. The agencies can then use CrimeMonitor to allow citizens to remain abreast of local crime activity through a web-based platform. Community members will be able to view nearby crime activity and hotspots, submit anonymous tips, and receive neighborhood watch reports using CrimeMonitor, which will be accessible through each individual agency’s website. With these modules, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Lawrence Police Department can promote community awareness, data accuracy, and transparency, helping to fortify the relationship between the community and law enforcement.

Logan Police Department in Utah has added Spillman’s Mobile Field Report with Field Interview, which will provide agency personnel an efficient way to create and save detailed law incident records into the agency’s Spillman system while in the field. The addition of this module to the agency’s existing Spillman system will allow field officers to spend more time in the Logan community and less time filing reports. The police department is among 141 Utah agencies using Spillman and is also one of Spillman’s most longstanding customers, having signed on in 1987.

About Spillman Technologies

Spillman Technologies serves more than 1,500 sheriff’s offices, police departments, communication centers, correctional facilities, and fire departments nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated on-premises and cloud based software solutions, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, Personnel & Resources, and Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing.

For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.