Spillman Makes Inc. Magazine’s Top 5,000 List for Sixth Consecutive Year

Public safety software company named one of the fastest-growing businesses in the nation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Inc. magazine has ranked Salt Lake City-based Spillman Technologies as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the nation, marking the sixth consecutive year that the company has been included in the exclusive list.

“We are very proud to receive this recognition for the sixth year in a row,” said Spillman President and CEO Lance Clark. “We believe that our continued growth in this economy is due to our commitment to innovation and our dedication to building lasting relationships with customers.”

Spillman has experienced a 40 percent increase in revenue from 2008 to 2011 and has added 41 new customers since the beginning of 2012. Inclusion on the Inc. 5,000 list places Spillman among the ranks of companies like Microsoft, Oracle, and Facebook.

According to Inc., the list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the nation represents a comprehensive look at the health of America’s independent entrepreneurs. The companies on this year’s list have maintained a median growth rate of 97 percent, have created more than 400,000 jobs in the last three years, and have an aggregate revenue of $299 billion.

In a letter to honorees, Inc. magazine Editor-in-Chief Eric Schurenberg applauded the efforts of those on the list.

“To be honored this year is a particularly notable achievement. To rank among the 2012 Inc. 5,000, your company had to thrive through three of the toughest years this economy has seen in recent memory,” Schurenberg stated. “Your success in such times is eloquent testimony to your team’s creativity, resilience, and tenacity.”

About Spillman Technologies

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 1,000 police departments, sheriff’s offices, communication centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Crime Analysis & CompStat, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources. For more information, please visit www.spillman.com.

Methodology

The 2012 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2008 to 2011. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2008. Additionally, they had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2011. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2008 is $100,000; the minimum for 2011 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which will be listed at www.inc.com/500 on Aug. 21.

About Inc. Magazine

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures LLC, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 6,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.