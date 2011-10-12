Spillman, New Dawn partnering to provide complete public safety and court offering

Interface will allow public safety agencies to exchange law and courts data



Salt Lake City, UTAH – Spillman Technologies is partnering with Utah-based courts software company New Dawn Technologies in developing an interface that will provide a complete public safety offering.

Using the interface, courts, municipal courts, probation, parole, and prosecuting attorneys’ offices will have the ability to view law and jail information that public safety agencies have stored using their Spillman systems. Public safety agencies will be able to view New Dawn data gathered by courts and other agencies, such as appearance dates, disposition updates, orders of protection, and warrants.

“We are excited to be able to provide our customers with the ability to integrate their public safety and judicial software solutions,” said Spillman Vice President of Sales and Marketing Joe Lunt. “This interface will allow agencies to work more efficiently by providing them with critical law and judicial information at their fingertips.”

The interface also helps courts, prosecutors, probation, parole, and public safety agencies maintain accurate databases, said New Dawn Strategic Relations Manager Marlene Martineau. By eliminating the need to manually re-enter law data into the judicial systems, the interface will help reduce data entry errors while providing agencies with immediate access to information.

“This will decrease data entry errors and improve the timeliness and accuracy of communication,” Martineau said. “Instead of waiting for paper information to arrive, [the electronic law and jail records] can be sent directly to the court or the prosecutor.”

New Dawn Technologies has provided case management solutions to government agencies for more than 15 years. The company serves more than 300 agencies, including courts, prosecutors, probation and parole agencies, pretrial services, and public defenders.

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 900 police departments, sheriff’s offices, communications centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including CAD, RMS, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Crime Analysis & CompStat, JMS, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.