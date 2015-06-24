Spillman Nova Named 2015 Campus Safety BEST Award Winner

Web-based software from Spillman Technologies wins for incident and records management.

Salt Lake City – Campus Safety magazine has named Spillman Nova as a 2015 Campus Safety BEST Award winner. The web-based, or cloud, solution won the award in the “Incident Management & Response – Incident & Records Management Software” category. Spillman Nova is product of Spillman Technologies, Inc., a leading safety and security software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Instead of requiring agencies – including hospital, k-12, and university campuses – to manage four or five different software programs in order to keep an eye on everything, Spillman Nova provides one single software solution for records and dispatching. Agencies can use Nova’s records management (RMS) workflow to track, manage, and report on data – including the ability to monitor behavioral or medication alerts, where needed. The dispatching module gives agency personnel a comprehensive tool to integrate data from call information to create records in the system.

With Nova’s cloud-based mobility, users have the ability to enter and access records on any device with an internet connection and touts an easy-to-use functionality, including a user-friendly onboarding process and intuitive data entry. Additionally, all name, vehicle, property, incident, and offense records can be used for reporting, including Clery reporting. Decision makers can also make use of ad-hoc reporting to visually analyze what is going on in their jurisdiction by using straightforward dashboards with key, map-based analytics.

Danny Spillman, Hosted Solutions Director for Spillman Technologies, said they are proud of Nova’s recognition.

“We’re extremely honored to receive this award,” said Spillman. “This reflects our continued focus to provide innovative, reliable products for campus public safety agencies across the nation.”

Winning entries will join an exclusive group of products deemed most noteworthy by a panel of accomplished industry leaders. Judging criteria for the 2015 Campus Safety BEST Awards included innovation, functionality, and benefits to the end user. As an award winner, Spillman Nova will be spotlighted both on CampusSafetyMagazine.com and in the August 2015 issue of Campus Safety Magazine. Spillman representatives will be on-hand to accept the award at the Campus Safety National Forum on June 24th, 2015.

