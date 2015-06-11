Spillman Technologies Expands Cloud-based RMS, CAD, and JMS Product

Spillman Technologies, Inc., a leading public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, announces a name change of their web-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product. Spillman’s Citadex will now operate under the name Spillman Nova. The official renaming of the software coincides with the software’s April enhancement release.

In 2014, 24 public safety and security agencies purchased Spillman’s cloud software, joining more than 1,400 agencies of all sizes in 41 states nationwide already using Spillman software. Also in 2014, the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) named Spillman Nova CAD a Hot Product of 2014. APCO’s Hot Products were featured in an article in the November 2014 issue of Public Safety Communications.

Spillman Nova provides access to a world-class public safety software experience directly in the cloud. With Nova, agency personnel can access the software on any device with Internet access and a web browser, including a desktop computer, a laptop, or smartphone. It also removes the financial burden agencies may face in maintaining a database. Additionally, because access to Nova is based on a subscription pricing model, agencies can take advantage of a low-cost solution without annual maintenance costs, making Nova easy for agencies to budget for.

Nova offers agencies a single system for managing RMS, Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Jail Management (JMS), and Civil Process. Agencies can use Nova RMS to track and manage data by creating name, vehicle, property, incident, hazmat, offense, and arrest records. Nova CAD gives agencies a comprehensive tool to dispatch calls, manage information from multiple calls, and provide the most up-to-date call information to responding field personnel. The Nova JMS module gives agencies an all-in-one correctional tool needed to ensure the safety of inmates and personnel. Agencies can use the Civil Process module to track the servicing of civil papers, add court cases, manage civil services, log service attempts, as well as track billing and print invoices for civil processes served.

The Huntsville City School District, which began using Nova’s CAD and RMS functionality in December of 2014, has a command center managing dispatch and security for more than 40 K-12 campuses.

The school district chose Nova because they needed a better way to keep track of their records, track crime trends, and provide time-sensitive statistics to the school’s Board of Education. Nova provided a cost effective solution to these challenges by providing them with the tools necessary to help them more accurately capture data and efficiently manage their records. They report being most excited with the ease-of-use of onboarding to a new system and tracking their productivity using the system’s reporting capabilities.

For more information about Spillman Nova, visit www.spillmannova.com.

Spillman Technologies serves more than 1,400 sheriff’s offices, police departments, communication centers, correctional facilities, and fire departments nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated on-premises and cloud software solutions, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, Personnel & Resources, and Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.