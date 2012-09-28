Spillman’s Decision-based Policing Software Solutions on Display in San Diego

Leader in public safety software will host product demos at the IACP Conference and Expo

SAN DIEGO, CA – Spillman Technologies is hosting demonstrations of its decision-based policing software, along with more than 40 other software modules and dozens of interface options next week at the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s 119th Annual Conference and Expo in San Diego.

Attendees can visit booth 3217 to see how Spillman is leading the way in software solutions for decision-based policing, also known as intelligence-led policing. Spillman’s CompStat Dashboard module enables agency decision makers to quickly and easily view trends in crime, accidents, quality-of-life offenses, and traffic information in their jurisdictions, helping them to determine where to focus agency resources. Attendees will have the opportunity to see how they can fully customize the reports pulled from their jurisdictions’ data and view it in an easy-to-read and understand format. They will also see how to view incidents in Google Earth™ maps to detect crime and traffic accident hot spots.

Attendees can also see the Spillman Touch product in action, which provides users the ability to access critical dispatch and record information from mobile devices such as iPads, iPhones, Android phones, and Blackberry phones. Attendees can learn how the intuitive design can help them work efficiently from the field by giving them access to up-to-the-minute information on calls and access to records.

The IACP Annual Conference kicks off Saturday and ends Oct. 3. The conference is designed to provide agency decision-makers with the opportunity to connect, receive education on the most pressing public safety topics of the day, and view the largest exhibit hall of products and services in the law enforcement community.

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 1,000 police departments, sheriff’s offices, communication centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Crime Analysis & CompStat, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.