SunGard Announces Availability of ONESolution

New Enterprise-Wide Product Suite for Local Government Utilizes Microsoft®.NET and Service-Oriented Architecture for Interoperability

LAKE MARY, Fla.- SunGard Public Sector kicked off its annual local government international user group meeting with the news that ONESolution, its new suite of ERP, community development, and public safety and justice products, is now available. ONESolution also includes a consolidated national citizen services ePortal.

“We are at a critical moment for our industry, a time for innovation and evolution,” said Tom Huber, president of SunGard Public Sector’s local government business unit. “We have applied nearly thirty years of experience in the local government and not-for-profit technology space toward our latest suite, ONESolution. Built from the ground up in Microsoft .NET and leveraging the latest service-oriented architecture and windows presentation framework for enhanced usability, efficiency and integration, ONESolution is designed to help our customers do more with less.”

The SunGard Public Sector International Users’ Group is a premier annual event for users of SunGard Public Sector software, providing training and information sessions, as well as previews of upcoming products. ONESolution was featured as part of the event’s opening session, including a live proof-of-concept demo using Microsoft’s Surface gesture-driven user interface and Apple’s iPad.

The new Microsoft .NET solutions are built on a service-oriented architecture (SOA), a framework for designing software applications that emphasizes shared processes and flexibility to allow faster response to changing customer needs. SOA allows for interoperability and integration, not only with existing SunGard Public Sector products, but also with customers’ in-house or third party systems. Additionally, the new solutions provide a role-based common user interface and secure single sign-on designed to support the needs of specific mobile and office-based staff within each department.

The national citizen services ePortal is designed to consolidate online government information and payment services into a single site and to operate across SunGard Public Sector’s customer jurisdictions through a series of interlinked local portals. IBM’s Websphere Portal Express 6.1 provides the framework for the Java-based ePortal solution. This IBM portal is designed to securely combine information from both the enterprise and the Web.

About SunGard Public Sector

SunGard Public Sector serves a wide range of customers—city and county governments; public safety, justice, and security agencies; school districts; not-for-profit organizations; and state and central governments. SunGard Public Sector products include public administration, public safety and justice, and K-12 education software applications, as well as performance management and managed services. These solutions impact more than 140 million citizens in North America and 50 million citizens in the UK. Visit SunGard Public Sector at www.sungardps.com.

About SunGard

SunGard is one of the world’s leading software and technology services companies. SunGard has more than 20,000 employees and serves 25,000 customers in 70 countries. SunGard provides software and processing solutions for financial services, higher education and the public sector. SunGard also provides disaster recovery services, managed IT services, information availability consulting services and business continuity management software. With annual revenue exceeding $5 billion, SunGard is ranked 380 on the Fortune 500 and is the largest privately held business software and IT services company.

Trademark Information: SunGard, the SunGard logo and ONESolution are trademarks or registered trademarks of SunGard Data Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. All other trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.