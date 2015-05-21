Two Utah Police Departments Adopt New RMS and Mobile Software

Salt Lake City, Utah – Two agencies in Davis County, Utah, have purchased a public safety software system from Spillman for its tight integration and data sharing capabilities. The Woods Cross Police Department and the North Salt Lake Police Department have each purchased Spillman for Records Management (RMS) and mobile public safety software systems. The neighboring agencies will join a shared, multi-agency system hosted by the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Craig Black of the North Salt Lake Police Department said that positive experiences he’d had in the past while working with Spillman at a previous agency, as well as the ability to use data entered into the system for accurate, in-depth reporting, left no doubt that he wanted Spillman in North Salt Lake.

“I explained to the city council that the software that was in use when I took the job was inadequate. I was familiar with the capabilities and the benefits of having [Spillman]. I didn’t have a set list of criteria when searching for new records management, I knew I wanted Spillman,” said Black. “I think the most beneficial thing has been being able to timely and accurately run reports of criminal and officer activity. I think timely and accurate data is critical to knowing if we are using our resources wisely.”

Another previous user of Spillman’s software, Chief Greg Butler of the Woods Cross Police Department echoed the benefits of the system’s reporting capabilities and also described the intuitive workflow of the Spillman system as a deciding factor in their selection process.

“Spillman has a simpler case management workflow,” said Butler. “It’s easier to search people, locations, and calls than [our previous vendor]. [Spillman is a more] useable, workable system.”

Both chiefs added that, because the two agencies will use shared data, they will be able to improve efficiency by exchanging critical data between other agencies not only in the county, but throughout the Wasatch Front.

“A majority of agencies in this area use Spillman already so we can search their systems for suspects,” added Butler.

In addition to RMS and mobile modules, both departments will use Spillman’s InSight product to search for information gathered by participating Spillman and non-Spillman agencies. Chief Black added that, because of their close proximity to Salt Lake County, Woods Cross and North Salt Lake’s ability to access more information will make it easier for them and other participating departments to investigate and solve cases that cross jurisdictional lines.

"[With InSight, we can] effectively communicate with neighbor agencies along the Wasatch Front,” said Black. “A lot of the influence of criminal activity, including the perpetrators, are coming from the Salt Lake valley. My hope is to share data, and being on the same RMS would greatly benefit that. The majority of agencies in Salt Lake County use Spillman, as well as in Davis County. This will enable us to share information quickly and efficiently.”

The North Salt Lake Police Department went live with their Spillman software in July 2014 and the Woods Cross Police Department went live in September. The two departments joined six existing agencies in the Davis County shared system and are now two of 138 agencies using Spillman software throughout Utah.

Spillman Technologies serves more than 1,400 sheriff’s offices, police departments, communication centers, correctional facilities, and fire departments nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated on-premises and cloud software solutions, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, Personnel & Resources, and Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.