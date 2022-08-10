Tyler Technologies’ Community Readiness solution aims to reduce recidivism in Davidson County, Tennessee

Newresource connects incarcerated individuals with community organizations

PLANO, Texas - Tyler Technologies, Inc. announced that the Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff’s Office (DSCO) in Tennessee has successfully gone live with Tyler’s Community Readiness solution.

“Hundreds of thousands of individuals are released from incarceration every year without a plan for successful re-entry into society,” Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall said. “Tyler’s Community Readiness solution provides those incarcerated with a path to a better life. This technology easily connects incarcerated individuals with housing resources, job opportunities, and counseling services that will assist them in becoming productive community members.”

Community Readiness, previously called The Resource Project, is a comprehensive software application that bridges the gap between the jail and the community by connecting residents in jails with local support organizations. These connections will help reduce recidivism by, ultimately, helping Davidson County’s 1,700 incarcerated individuals gain an education, find a job, and locate a place to live, or otherwise prepare them to be active, healthy contributors in their community after being released from jail.

Using the solution, incarcerated individuals can take education courses, gain information about how to manage finances, apply and interview for a job, and have resources waiting for them upon their release from jail. Not only does it serve as a crucial resource for the incarcerated individuals, but the software also benefits DCSO staff by reducing physical paperwork, allowing them to focus on what is most important to the safety and effectiveness of the facility.

To date, the DCSO has deployed Community Readiness to both the Correctional Development Center-Male and the Correctional Development Center-Female facilities. The software offers information and assistance from more than a dozen local community organizations, including Teen Challenge Southeast, Tennessee Prison Outreach Ministry, and Project Return.

“We are proud to support the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and its residents with our Community Readiness solution,” said Mandye Robinson, general manager of Tyler’s Enterprise Corrections. “We are already seeing tremendous benefits, with dozens of former residents finding homes, jobs, and resources. Without these services, many of these individuals would not have a bed to sleep in or a place to work upon release, inevitably leading to an inescapable recidivism cycle.”

“We think of the Community Readiness solution as a ‘hub for social good,’” said Silas Deane III, manager of Community Readiness at Tyler. “It can help make a positive impact on the lives of the incarcerated and set them up for success outside of jail.”

Tyler is rapidly expanding the use of Community Readiness to multiple correctional facilities across the country. Community Readiness is just one application within Tyler’s Enterprise Corrections suite, which serves more than 450 correctional facilities across the country. The suite also includes Jail Manager; Corrections Mobile; and Resident Resources, powered by VendEngine.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list and Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.