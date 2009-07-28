Boston Police Partner with CrimeReports.com

Law enforcement agency at the forefront of a revolution in public data sharing

SALT LAKE CITY – The Boston Police Department recently announced a partnership with online crime-mapping service, CrimeReports.com, demonstrating the forward-thinking direction of the Boston PD and CrimeReports’ role as the industry leader in crime mapping.

“This is a landmark step for both the Boston Police Department and CrimeReports,” said CrimeReports founder and CEO, Greg Whisenant. “Not only is Boston demonstrating that it is a progressive leader in law enforcement transparency, but we are honored to have such a prestigious partner as we move forward with our company goals to provide comprehensive, accurate, and easy-to-use crime information to citizens across North America.”

Boston Police Commissioner, Edward F. Davis, said that this new partnership will help his department communicate with local citizens. “I believe a better informed community will encourage residents to engage in important conversations about quality of life issues and will promote greater collaboration with law enforcement to address crime concerns,” said Davis.

Boston joins other leaders in crime-information sharing, such as Washington DC; Baltimore, Md.; Buffalo, N.Y.; Los Angeles County, Calif.; Omaha, Neb.; Portland, Ore.; Kansas City, Mo.; Cleveland, Ohio; San Jose, Calif.; and over 500 other communities in the U.S. and Canada that are keeping their citizens informed through a partnership with CrimeReports.

The Boston police decided to partner with CrimeReports.com because of its affordability, its ease of integration, and its position as the largest, most-comprehensive crime-mapping website in the world.

