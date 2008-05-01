PreSynct Technologies Exhibits at 32nd Annual IACP LEIM Conference and Exhibition

San Francisco, Ca.— Presynct Technologies, Inc., the leading provider of forms-based Incident Reporting Systems, today announced that the company will be exhibiting at the 32nd Annual IACP Law Enforcement Information Management (LEIM) Section Conference and Exhibition in Nashville, Tennessee. The conference and exhibition is hosted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The LEIM conference will take place May 6-10, 2008. The focus of this year’s conference will be enhancing efficiency and effectiveness with technology. Panels of subject matter experts from around the region and the world will share best practices and lessons learned in the application of technology to fight crime and improve department efficiency. Presynct Technologies, Inc. will be exhibiting in booth #111.

Presynct’s flagship product, the Presynct Report Network, is the only true forms-based incident reporting system that offers two business models of their application—the on-site version for purchase and the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. The SaaS business model is quickly gaining popularity with public agencies around the country for its convenience and cost efficiency. These agencies are using the Presynct Report Network to create standardized, web-based incident reports, saving valuable time and money by creating a near-paperless environment without the need for extensive IT resources and staffing.

“The Annual IACP Law Enforcement Information Management Conference is a key event for anyone looking for information and demonstrations of current technologies in use in the law enforcement community,” said Tim Pakes, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Presynct Technologies. “As the leading forms-based incident reporting software in the marketplace today, we’re excited about the opportunity to discuss best practices and exchange information with police chiefs, law enforcement executives, and technologists.”

About the IACP LEIM Section Annual Conference

This annual conference is the only international law enforcement technology professional conference designed for practitioners by practitioners. Attendance is limited to Law Enforcement (sworn or civilian) registrants. Panels of subject matter experts from around the region and the world will share best practices and lessons learned in the application of technology to fight crime and improve department efficiency.

About Presynct Technologies, Inc.

Presynct Technologies, Inc. entered the public safety market with 15 years of experience in the healthcare market. The Presynct Report Network is the only forms-based law enforcement incident reporting system that offers two versions of their application—the on-site version for purchase and the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.presynct.com