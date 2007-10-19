PreSynct Technologies Exhibits at 9th Annual Technologies for Critical Incident Preparedness Conference and Exposition

San Francisco, CA—Presynct Technologies, Inc. the leading provider of forms-based Incident Reporting Systems for law enforcement, today announced that the company will be exhibiting at the 9th Annual Technologies for Critical Incident Preparedness Conference and Exposition in San Francisco, California.

The conference, presented by the U.S. Departments of Justice (DOJ), Homeland Security (DHS), and Defense (DoD), provides DOJ, DHS, and DoD the opportunity to highlight the technology and training tools currently available and being developed for the emergency responder community and to elicit responder technology requirements.

Presynct’s flagship product, The Presynct Report Network, is the only forms-based incident reporting system that offers two versions of their application—the on-site version for purchase and the new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. Law enforcement agencies around the country are using the Presynct Report Network to create standardized, web-based incident reports, saving valuable time and money and creating a near-paperless environment.

The three-day conference, which is being held at the San Francisco Marriott, Golden Gate Ballroom, November 6-8, 2007, will bring together key leaders and decision makers—offering emergency responders, vendors, academia, and law enforcement practitioners a unique forum to network, exchange ideas, and collaboratively address technology and incident preparedness needs, protocols, and solutions. Presynct will be exhibiting in booth 406.

“The Technologies for Critical Incident Preparedness Conference is a key event for anyone in the emergency responder community,” said Tim Pakes, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Presynct Technologies. “As the leading forms-based incident reporting software in the marketplace today, we’re looking forward to having the opportunity to discuss best practices and exchange information with members of the public safety community.”

About the 9th annual Technologies for Critical Incident Preparedness Conference and Exposition

This 9th annual conference is presented by DOJ, DHS and DoD to highlight the technology and training tools currently available and being developed for the emergency responder community and to elicit responder technology requirements. Expected to draw 1,500 attendees and 150 exhibits, this three-day conference will bring together keyleaders and decision makers in the emergency responder community. For more information on the conference, visit http://www.ctc.org/webagenda07.htm.

About Presynct Technologies, Inc.

Presynct Technologies, Inc. entered the public safety market with 15 years of experience in the healthcare market. The Presynct Report Network is the only forms-based law enforcement incident reporting system that offers two versions of their application—the on-site version for purchase and the new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.presynct.com.

