Ocean Systems dTective Forensic Video Analysis Systems Selected By DHS/FEMA CEDAP Program

For the Second Consecutive Year, CEDAP Has Selected dTective As Their System of Choice. These Systems Have Been Awarded To Local Law Enforcement Agencies Across The Country.

Burtonsville, MD – Ocean Systems, a premier provider of forensic video, image, and audio analysis and clarification solutions will be training personnel from the awarded law enforcement agencies in the operation of their dTective® with ClearID® multimedia evidence clarification systems. Training for awarded agencies is being held at Ocean Systems training facility located in Burtonsville, Maryland from Tuesday, November 3 till Friday, November 6, 2009.

These agencies will be trained on the system they were awarded through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Commercial Equipment Direct Assistance Program (CEDAP). CEDAP selected Ocean Systems dTective with ClearID as the solution of choice in the category of Image and Video Processing Forensic Utilities for both the 2008 and 2009 award years. This open competition evaluated systems based on overall forensic capabilities, support, and ease-of-use.

Ocean Systems dTective with ClearID, provide law enforcement agencies with investigative cost saving tools that help them more efficiently utilize the multimedia evidence (video, audio and still images) that is available from CCTV, surveillance video and other sources.

“We are honored to be selected by CEDAP to provide both the systems and the training for two consecutive years,” said Angelo Guarino President, Ocean Systems. Given the current economic conditions, you can expect a notable increase in crime. In times likes these it’s important that public safety officials have the proper tools and training that allow them to efficiently process their case load. Ocean Systems dTective® System and ClearID® provide them the tools that help them to achieve this goal”, said Guarino.

Ocean Systems dTective® solutions are listed on the Avid® General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule, contract number GS-35F-0638J for 2009-2010. To help expedite government purchases, Ocean Systems has also made its services available on GSA Advantage, (www.gsaadvantage.gov) the government’s electronic ordering system.