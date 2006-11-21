Ocean Systems dTective® Selected For LEVA International Law Enforcement Training Lab

The LEVA lab, located at the University of Indianapolis, will consist of Twenty (20) dTective forensic video workstations connected by Avid Unity LANshare

Burtonsville, MD. Ocean Systems, the market-leading provider of forensic video clarification products, today announced that the Law Enforcement & Emergency Services Video Association (LEVA) has selected Ocean Systems dTective, powered by Avid® Media Composer® video editing systems from Avid Technology, Inc., as the workstations and video network for its International Law Enforcement Training Lab.

The LEVA Digital Multimedia Evidence Training Lab, to be located at the University of Indianapolis, will house 20 Ocean Systems dTective workstations, powered by Avid Media Composer systems. These workstations will be linked together by an Avid Unity™ LANshare, a shared storage system allowing multiple users to simultaneously access and work with the same media.

This new lab will allow LEVA to train more law enforcement personnel through its Forensic Video Analysis Certification Program, the only program in the world designed to ensure law enforcement analysts remain at the cutting edge of technology with the highest level of competency and proficiency. This certification program includes the 5-day ‘Forensic Video Analysis & The Law’ courses; offered in Basic, Intermediate and Advanced levels.

Ocean Systems and Avid Technology, Inc., have supported LEVA’s training initiatives for over six years. With the acquisition of these new dTective workstations and their partnership with the University of Indiana, LEVA will now have a permanent facility with state-of-the-art equipment for its certification program.