RIM Unveils New BlackBerry Pearl Colors

T-Mobile customers gain three eye-catching new shades

Waterloo, ON - Research In Motion (RIM) (Nasdaq: RIMM; TSX: RIM) today introduced three new colors for the popular BlackBerry® Pearl™ 8100 smartphone from T-Mobile USA, Inc. – blue, sunset (red) and pale gold. With these new colors, in addition to white and black, T-Mobile customers now have five distinct color choices to match their personal style.

The innovative BlackBerry Pearl, which quickly became a top-selling smartphone, combines powerful email and multimedia features in an incredibly small and stylish package. The smartphone’s easy-to-use interface and keyboard have won over both productivity-seeking business professionals and those who simply love to stick together with text messaging and personal email.

To celebrate the newest additions to its line-up of BlackBerry devices, T-Mobile will soon introduce an accessible and affordable service option for all BlackBerry smartphones. For $9.99/month customers can add an unlimited BlackBerry email only service1, which provides access to personal email accounts such as Yahoo!®, AOL® and Gmail®.

“Our customers love the BlackBerry Pearl for its great design and feature-set,” said Leslie Grandy, Vice President of Product Development, T-Mobile USA. “And for those customers initially drawn to the sleek look of the device, the new personal email service plan really lets them experience the BlackBerry Pearl’s easy-to-use email features at a compelling price.”

Mark Guibert, Vice President, Corporate Marketing at Research In Motion, said, “The BlackBerry Pearl has changed the way many people think about BlackBerry smartphones and has become one of the most popular products we’ve ever released. Consumers and business professionals alike have been drawn to its unique combination of powerful features and ultra-sleek design. With three stylish new colors and attractive new pricing options, the BlackBerry Pearl is a more intriguing choice than ever for T-Mobile customers.”

The Pearl also hosts multimedia features such as a camera and music player, and is myFavesSM-enabled, giving customers quick, one-touch access to their five favorite contacts. In addition to instant messaging, picture messaging, calling and texting, sending an email to a myFaves contact is just a click away2.

Key features of the BlackBerry Pearl include3: