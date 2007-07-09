APCO ADOPTS 700 MHz POSITION

Washington, DC—The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International today adopted a “700 MHz Position Summary” that has also been adopted today by the National Public Safety Telecommunications Council (NPSTC), of which APCO is a member.

APCO International joins with its fellow NSPTC associations to support the establishment of a nationwide public safety broadband network utilizing both a portion of the 700 MHz spectrum allocated for public safety and spectrum assigned to a commercial entity through an encumbered auction.

“This statement reiterates our support for using the FCC’s auction mechanism as a means to promote a viable public-private partnership to achieve a nationwide public safety broadband network,” APCO International President Wanda McCarley said.

As APCO International and NPSTC have previously urged, the FCC must also establish clear rules to ensure that the network meets public safety requirements in terms of coverage, reliability, functionality, and security. The Position Summary also reiterates the common view that “open access” should not be a requirement for the relevant spectrum auction.

Visit http://www.apcointl.org/news/ (pdf) to view the Position Summary.



