Bond Arms Roughneck Marking compliance recall

Granbury, TX — Bond Arms is known for its outstanding fit and finish on every gun they build. To create a more affordable option for budget-conscious customers without compromising features, Bond Arms trimmed down its finishing process to create the Rough Series. The result is a handgun with the same outstanding qualities inherent in every Bond Arms’ gun without all the frills.

With quality firearms for wise consumers also comes mandatory ID markings. A batch of Roughneck 38/357 barrels made it into the consumer’s hands without the barrel’s full ID markings. To make sure Bond Arms is in full compliance with the production process Bond Arms needs all Roughneck 38/357 owners to do us a favor and take a look at their Roughneck barrels. If the barrel matches the sample highlighted below, please call Bond Arms directly at 817-573-4445 or email us at customerservice@bondarms.com to arrange for the return of the barrel.

As a “thank you” for helping Bond Arms with production process compliance, Bond Arms will ship the consumer a wrench for removing the barrel, cover all postage costs, add a special laser-etched Bond Arms logo to the barrel and give it a light touch-up before sending it back to the consumer.