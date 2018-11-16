BriefCam announces real-time face recognition for enhanced situational awareness

BOSTON — BriefCam, the industry’s leading provider of Video Synopsis® and Deep Learning solutions, today announced v5.3 of its innovative and extensible video content analytics platform. BriefCam v5.3 introduces new breakthrough capabilities across all three of the platform’s seamlessly integrated solutions, delivering a powerful and innovative approach to making video content searchable, actionable and quantifiable. BriefCam’s v5.3 highly accurate face recognition extends its real-time alerting, search and quantitative analytics capabilities.

Leveraging state-of-the-art Deep Neural Networks trained in diverse data sets for industry leading accuracy in face matching, BriefCam v5.3’s face recognition capabilities help streamline post-event investigations, supports rapid response to situational changes, and derive richer operational intelligence for data-driven decision making.

BriefCam Review | Accelerate Investigations

Robust multi-camera search capabilities identify men, women, children and vehicles with speed and precision, using 25 classes and attributes, face recognition, appearance similarity, color, size, speed, path, direction, and dwell time

Precise face recognition rapidly pinpoints people of interest in real-time using digital images extracted from video, external image sources and pre-defined watchlists

Dynamic case collaboration improves investigation productivity and time to target

BriefCam Research | Derive Operational Intelligence

Seamlessly correlated video content with 3 rd party data sources such as Point of Sale, Time Management, and Access Control provides unique insights into operations

Highly customizable dashboards aggregate and trend identities, object interactions, demographics, hotspots, and vehicle movement patterns over time

Integrated face recognition enables unique insights into employee productivity and customer satisfaction

BriefCam Respond | Attain Situational Awareness

Real-time alerts based on face recognition, vehicles and people in areas of interest, provide immediate notification of situational changes

Scalable watchlist management enable rapid and powerful rule configuration

Effective balancing of sensitivity, accuracy, and efficiency minimizing alert fatigue

“BriefCam v5.3 further enables organizations to derive exponential value from their existing video surveillance system investments,” said Trevor Matz, BriefCam president and CEO. “With the addition of highly accurate, real-time face recognition capabilities to our extensible video content analytics platform, organizations can further benefit from real-time actionable intelligence for their situational awareness and operational agility initiatives.”

BriefCam will demonstrate the advanced capabilities of its v5.3 platform at ISC East 2018 in booth #458.

BriefCam has also been named a finalist for the Astor’s Awards in the category for Best Video Analytics Solution. Winners will be announced on November 14th, 2018.

About BriefCam

BriefCam is the industry’s leading provider of Video Synopsis® and Deep Learning solutions for rapid video review and search, face recognition, real-time alerting and quantitative video insights. By transforming raw video into actionable intelligence, BriefCam dramatically shortens the time-to-target for security threats while increasing safety and optimizing operations. BriefCam’s award-winning products are deployed by law enforcement and public safety organizations, government and transportation agencies, major enterprises, healthcare and educational institutions, and local communities worldwide. For more information about transforming video surveillance into actionable intelligence, visit BriefCam.com.