Broward County, Fla: Wigged-out identity theft ring busted



‘WIGGED-OUT’ IDENTITY THEFT RING BUSTED

PIO Number: 07-7-16

BSO Case Number: NL07-07-0859

Date: July 12, 2007

Time: 11:25 a.m.

Jurisdiction: North Lauderdale

Place of Occurrence: 5001 N. State Rd. 7, Tamarac

Victim(s): Numerous victims throughout Broward and Palm Beach Counties

Suspect(s): Antwon Clark, male, 25, 04/25/82, 6039 SW 19 Ct., North Lauderdale (IN CUSTODY)

Sophia D. Williams, female, 20, 04/24/86, 6039 SW 19 Ct., North Lauderdale (IN CUSTODY)

Larushiea Cross, female, 26, 12/27/80, 2828 NW 7 Ct., Ft. Lauderdale (IN CUSTODY)

Kela Marquett Haynes, female, 23, 07/08/84, 1870 NW 27 St., Oakland Park (IN CUSTODY)

Aziza U. Alvarez, female, 21, 03/12/86, 510 SW 9 St., Hallandale Beach (IN CUSTODY)



Description of Incident: Five people have been arrested and all face different charges after they were spotted at a Tamarac gas station by a Broward Sheriff’s Office lieutenant Thursday as they were about to embark on an identity theft spending spree using a wig-wearing homeless woman to commit more crimes.

According to BSO detectives, a North Lauderdale home was burglarized on June 21, 2007 at 6036 SW 19 St. The resident reported the burglary and detectives were able to identify a neighbor, Antwon Clark, 25, as the suspect. On July 12, information was obtained that Clark was in the area of State Road 7 in North Lauderdale. A BSO lieutenant was in the area when a bulletin was broadcast for Clark, who was in a dark Chrysler Crossfire convertible. The lieutenant stopped the vehicle, along with a Lexus SUV with four women in it at the Shell gas station at 5001 North State Rd. 7. Clark was in the rented Chrysler with his girlfriend, Sophia Williams, 20. The Lexus, owned by Williams, was driven by Aziza Alvarez, 21. Larushiea Cross, 26, Kela Marquett, 23, and a homeless woman, identified as Teresa Rojas from Ft. Lauderdale, were the passengers in the Lexus.

Information was provided that the suspects were about to use Rojas to cash stolen checks at banks around Broward county. To make Rojas resemble the photo on the stolen I.D., a blonde wig was bought at a nearby beauty supply store before the group was caught.

Among the evidence were dozens of driver’s licenses, credit cards, retail gift cards valued at hundreds of dollars, $1,500.00 cash, marijuana, blonde and black wigs, jewelry, social security cards and a canister of chemical defense spray. Some of the recovered items have already been linked to several car break-ins over the Memorial Day holiday at a North Lauderdale park.

Clark was charged with burglary of a dwelling, grand theft and dealing in stolen property. Williams had an outstanding traffic warrant and was charged with felony possession of marijuana, four counts of possession of stolen property (petty theft), and possession of burglary tools. Alvarez was charged with 20 counts of possession of stolen property and one count of possession of burglary tools. Haynes was charged with possession of burglary tools and possession of marijuana. Cross was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. As the investigation continues, additional charges are likely.

The victims in Thursday’s bust were from Coral Springs, North Lauderdale, Pompano Beach and Palm Beach County. BSO detectives believe there are other victims, too. If you think you might have been a victim by this group, call Det. Roger Peterson at 954-722-5800, or contact Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or via e-mail at www.browardcrimestoppers.org.



INVESTIGATORS: THIS REPORT BY:

Chief Cavallo, Lt. Sileo, Mike Jachles/PIO

Sgt.Gentile, Dets. Peterson, Sokol, D-15 07/12/07 2140