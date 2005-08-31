Cisco Systems to Offer Patriot 3.0 through Global Channel

Denver, Colo. - CML Emergency Services, a world leader in emergency communications management and radio dispatch systems, today announced that Cisco Systems will offer CML’s IP-based “Patriot” solution to public safety organizations around the world. The announcement was made in Denver , Colorado, where Patriot 3.0 is being showcased for the first time at the 2005 annual international conference of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO).

Patriot 3.0 simplifies decision-making and enhances communications capabilities by converging voice and data onto a single IP network. It also readies Public Safety organizations for the integration of data streams of pictures, video, text and any future IP-based technologies. The system will allow emergency personnel to increase efficiency and shorten critical response times to ensure more effective outcomes, benefiting emergency services and the greater public they serve.

“Patriot 3.0 enables communities to respond more effectively to any public safety matter that might arise,” said Steve Panyko , CML’s President and CEO. “No other emergency systems provider has the capability to deliver an IP-based call-taking, management and radio dispatch platform, and today, more than ever, that’s what the world needs. Patriot is an Internet communications and collaboration platform for Homeland Security, disaster planning and response and the everyday requirements for emergency call-taking centers.”

CML recently joined the Cisco Technology Developer Program as an Affiliate Partner participant. The Cisco Technology Developer Program sets criteria for interoperability testing by independent third parties and enables leading product and services firms to deploy innovative business solutions. The program provides enterprise or service provider customers with information regarding Cisco Technology Developer Partner products and services that an independent testing facility has tested and found to interoperate with Cisco networking technology. Patriot 3.0 has met the Cisco Technology Developer Program criteria for interoperability with the Cisco Call Manager CCM 4.1(3).

The Cisco-CML teaming will speed the adoption of CML’s IP-based systems at Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) around the world by leveraging Cisco’s channel. These PSAPs will gain the ability to more rapidly gather and share critical information with internal and external stakeholders in order to respond more rapidly and effectively to emergency situations.

In the public safety industry, critical information often resides in disparate databases, and is managed by different departments or organizations located throughout the world. CML’s IP-based Patriot system makes it possible to dynamically gather and consider such information to facilitate intelligent response. Patriot serves as a communications and collaboration platform for homeland security, disaster planning and response and the everyday requirements for 9-1-1 centers in North America as well as 1-1-2 , 9-9-9 and other emergency numbers in other countries.

The CML Patriot system works with landline telephones, cellular phones, Internet (VoIP) phones and other text or voice communication devices to gather information, display it for all stakeholders and facilitate faster more informed decision-making.

Cortez , CO – A Patriot Beta Site

The City of Cortez , Colorado , located in the southwestern corner of the state, with a population of 8,000, is a joint customer of Cisco and CML, and a Beta customer for Patriot 3.0. “The Patriot system will ensure that we are ready for VoIP and other communication technologies of the future,” says Connie Johnson , Dispatch Supervisor, Cortez Police Department. “Our bottom line is to provide the best possible emergency services to the citizens who live and visit Cortez, which is why we went with Patriot.”

Patriot also delivers benefits from an administrative standpoint by integrating Cisco’s Call Center Manager with the 9-1-1 system to create a single call-taking infrastructure.

Cisco, the leader in public safety networking, offers advanced IP communications, security and mobility solutions. These solutions provide a highly responsive and resilient public safety environment by connecting the entire chain of command, as well as their law enforcement, fire and EMS counterparts to actionable information. This information includes converged voice, video and data that communicate the most complete picture available of a situation.

About CML Emergency Services

CML delivers intelligent communications management and response systems for the Public Safety industry. These systems include communications routing, switching and call management hardware and software, as well as radio communication consoles. CML systems dynamically provide call takers with mission-critical information from incoming wire line and wireless (cell phone) calls, to facilitate faster, more informed responses to unforeseen events. More than 1,200 Public Safety Answering Point sites across North and South America, Europe and the Caribbean have selected CML to optimize communications management and response, and associated human and capital resources. For more information please visit www.cml.com.