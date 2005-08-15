CML Emergency Services Releases Emergency Notification System

Long Beach, CA - CML Emergency Services, a world leader in 9-1-1 communications management and response systems, today announced the release of a new product to dynamically notify neighborhoods or entire communities that they are in peril. The product, Emergency Notification System (ENS), automatically acquires contact information for relevant individuals and sends a voice, email, fax or wireless message, warning them in their preferred language of communication. Today’s announcement was made at the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Annual Conference and Trade Show in Long Beach , California .

“The need for an advanced notification solution like ENS is apparent whenever a disaster like a forest fire or a flood or a chemical spill threatens a community,” says CML Emergency Services President and CEO Steve Panyko. “The need becomes critical when sudden, unexpected events like a Tsunami warning or terrorist threat is issued. For CML, ENS represents an expansion of our services into the realm of proactive public safety, which enables emergency organizations to save more lives.”

About ENS

ENS enables an emergency service organization to dynamically acquire telephone numbers and other contact information for individuals and organizations within a specific area simply by circling that area on a map. The system can access multiple databases of information to determine the preferred language of contact for a particular individual within the defined boundaries, and it can determine if he or she requires special assistance. A text message prepared by emergency services is then automatically translated and sent in either a verbal or written communication. In less than one-minute, a 30-second notification can be sent to up to one million individuals.

About CML Emergency Services

CML delivers intelligent communications management and response systems for Public Safety industries. These systems include communications routing, switching and call management hardware and software, as well as radio communication consoles. CML systems dynamically provide call takers with mission-critical information from incoming wire line and wireless (cell phone) calls, to facilitate faster, more informed responses to unforeseen events. More than 1,200 Public Safety Answering Points across North and South America , Europe and the Caribbean have selected CML to optimize communications management and response, and associated human and capital resources. For more information please visit www.cml.com.