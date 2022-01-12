Colt to exhibit at SHOT Show 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada

West Hartford, CT — Colt manufactures quality firearms for the military, law enforcement and civilian markets. Since Samuel Colt’s first firearms patent in 1836, Colt is “Still Making History!” Colt will present its complete product line, including rifles, pistols, and revolvers at booth #12857 Level 2 of the Venetian Expo Center at the 2022 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 18-21, 2022.

“Colt has been an industry-leading firearms manufacturer for over 185 years! We have a proud history of time-tested rifles, pistols and revolvers,” says Justin Baldini, Colt Director of Product Management. “Colt is enthusiastic about the year ahead as we continue a strong sixth year of growth with many new products in the works. We invite visitors to come by the booth and see what’s new at Colt in 2022.”

SHOT Show 2022 promises to be bigger and better than ever! Colt looks forward to connecting with old friends and building new partnerships at the nation’s largest professional event for sports shooting, hunting and outdoor industry. Dealers, distributors, industry members and media are encouraged to stop by the booth to learn and handle Colt’s array of guns. Colt’s knowledgeable staff will be on-site to answer questions, showcase its tried-and-true products, and discuss what’s new in the year ahead.

Come see Colt’s award-winning lines and see why the company that pioneered the modern firearm is still a number one choice for shooters around the world.

For more information on Colt’s current line of high-quality rifles, pistols and revolvers or to learn more about Colt Manufacturing, visit WWW.COLT.COM