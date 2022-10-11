Defense Technology Training Academy to host 2022 conference

HAVANA, Florida - This October 31 through November 4, Defense Technology Training Academy is offering something new, a week at the Pat Thomas Law Enforcement Academy. Defense Technology has brought our most requested classes together in one location. Instructors from across the country will gather to provide the high-quality training you have come to rely on. Courses range from Defensive Tactics and Less Lethal options to Red Dot pistol or Patrol Rifle Instructor classes.

Recognized for our industry leading products like the 40mm eXact impact less lethal round or our OC Pyrotechnic agent, Defense Technology leads the industry with innovation. Equally important is our ability to provide expert training. Seen as the “Go To” team for timely, effective, and practical information, the Defense Technology Training Academy has provided training to end users and instructors worldwide.

For more information go to, DTTA.online or call (800) 347-1200.

Defense Technology traces its legacy as a manufacture of less lethal products back further than any other company. Since the 1930’s we have supported law enforcement, corrections and our military with products and training through dangerous and challenging times.