Easy Aerial achieves AS9100 Certification for Aerospace and Defense

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Easy Aerial, a leading provider of autonomous drone-based inspection, monitoring and surveillance solutions, today announced its North America manufacturing facility has achieved AS9100 certification and registration, a standardized quality management system for the aerospace industry.

courtsey image

The designation is the result of the company passing stringent audit requirements and evaluations of its manufacturing processes to achieve a standard of quality required in the aerospace and defense industry.

“This certification certainly allows us to strengthen our presence in the unmanned systems market,” said Ido Gur, CEO of Easy Aerial. “The AS9100 certification serves to reinforce our commitment to quality management, promoting better business practices and empowering our team members to implement solutions that will continue to drive our market leadership and benefit our customers.”

AS9100 is an internationally recognized quality management system standard specific to the aerospace, aviation and defense industries. This standard is widely supported and adhered to within the industry and is increasingly required by customers and vendors within the supply chain.

Easy Aerial is also ISO 9001 certified, a globally recognized standard for quality management systems and practices. This certification ensures that the company’s products and services consistently meet customer’s requirements and that quality is continuously improved.

In addition to being AS9100 and ISO 9001 certified, all Easy Aerial systems are NDAA Sec. 848 compliant and built with qualified traceable components. The company’s unmanned aerial vehicles and supporting systems are designed, built, and tested at its Brooklyn, N.Y. headquarters.

About Easy Aerial

Easy Aerial is a leading provider of autonomous drone-based monitoring solutions for commercial, government, and military applications. Developed, patented and manufactured in the United States, Easy Aerial’s unique free-flight, tethered and hybrid drone-in-a-box systems are fully autonomous, modular, portable, and rugged, with the ability to operate in the most adverse weather conditions. They can be deployed anywhere for many mission-critical applications such as perimeter and border security, event monitoring, first responder support, agriculture monitoring, and industrial inspection without the need for a human operator. The company’s customer base includes military, government, aerospace, transportation and commercial organizations, with systems operating worldwide. Easy Aerial is an ISO9001 certified company founded in 2015 and headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with regional offices in Tel-Aviv, Israel, and Belgrade, Serbia. Learn more at www.easyaerial.com