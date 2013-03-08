ESS Releases New Credence High-Impact Sunglass

ESS (Eye Safety Systems) today announced the release of its new Credence™ high-impact sunglass. The military eyewear manufacturer’s latest eye pro offers an exceptional balance of form and function – vital traits in eyewear engineered for use by military and public safety professionals. As the latest in a growing line of ESS MIL-SPEC sunglasses, the Credence™ provides exceptional and stylish protection, distortion-free optics, all-day comfort and optimal compatibility with helmets, hats, hearing protection and comms devices.

With fifteen years of experience as a leader in military eye protection, ESS knows eye safety. ESS sunglasses are designed to the highest levels of protection and durability to support peak performance for any wearer without compromising style or comfort. Hundreds of thousands of military personnel and first responders worldwide have trusted their vision to ESS.

“Though Credence was made with larger individuals in mind, it can be a go-to choice for medium-sized users as well,” said Brian Ross, ESS General Manager. “Whether you need a larger sunglass, prefer the added coverage of extra lens-wrap, or just like the bold looks of a larger frame, the Credence will deliver the performance and protection ESS users have come to expect.”

Select models of the new Credence™ include glare-reducing, premium polarized lenses rated to exceed ANSI Z87.1-2010 impact standards. Credence™ frame colors come in matte black or matte gray with three available lens colors: Polarized Mirrored Gray, Mirrored Copper and Smoke Gray. For those who require prescription eyewear, Credence™ high-impact polycarbonate Rx lenses will be available this summer.

Credence™ sunglasses are compliant with U.S. MIL-PRF-31013 (Clause 3.5.1.1), ANSI Z87.1-2010, and U.S. Federal OSHA. Polarized Credence™ sunglasses are compliant with ANSI Z87.1+ 2010 and U.S. Federal OSHA. All Credence™ lenses provide 100% UVA/UVB protection.

Credence™ sunglasses will begin shipping in March; preorders can be taken by ESS dealers or direct from ESS.