Estes AWS in Coolest Thing Made in Indiana Contest

The first ever Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament has officially tipped off with online voting now open, and Estes AWS is participating with our 2.0 SUV Rapid Access Weapon Locker!! The Indiana Chamber of Commerce contest, which celebrates the state’s long manufacturing history, boasts a 65-company field. Nearly 50 Hoosier communities in 35 counties are represented.

Online voting for the competition takes place at www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing. You can help Estes AWS win by clicking the link and voting!

About the Contest

Entered companies face off in a single-elimination bracket format with winners chosen through public fan voting. Each winner goes to the next round until the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana champion is crowned. For fairness, the initial matchups were generated via an online randomizer.

“We put the call out for months that we wanted to hear from manufacturers of all kind of things – and we certainly did. Among the entries are very familiar products and some emergent ones that are just starting to make their mark,” says Kevin Brinegar, Indiana Chamber president and CEO.

The Indiana Chamber’s goal with the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana program is “to showcase the wide variety of manufacturing taking place in the state that has helped our economy thrive.”

Each entrant includes a photo and product description to aid in voting. You can learn more about the competing companies and their products here.

Voting

A voter may vote once per matchup per round. The number of votes received will be reset at the beginning of each round.

Voting for the first round concludes on Sunday, January 16 and overall on February 14. The timeline of each round of voting:

Round 1: Week of January 10

Round 2: Week of January 17

Round 3: Week of January 24

Round 4: Week of January 31

Semis: February 7-9

Finals: February 10-14

The champion will be announced February 15 at the Indiana Chamber’s Chamber Day Event.

The Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest is sponsored by MCA CPAs & Advisors.

GO VOTE FOR ESTES AWS TODAY!!