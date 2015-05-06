Fallen Law Enforcement Officers to be Honored During 27th Annual Candlelight Vigil on May 13 in Washington, DC

Washington, DC—The names of 273 U.S. law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty will be formally dedicated on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, during the 27th Annual Candlelight Vigil on the evening of May 13.

Newly-confirmed U.S. Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch and Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson will deliver special remarks and lead in candle lighting and reading the names of the fallen officers. The names of 273 officers added to the Memorial this year include 117 who made the ultimate sacrifice during 2014, in addition to 156 officers who died earlier in history but whose sacrifice had not been previously documented. With these additions, there are 20,538 officers’ names engraved on the Memorial, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, federal law enforcement, and military police agencies.

WHAT: 27th Annual Candlelight Vigil



Includes laser light display, musical tributes, and reading of 273 names as they are dedicated on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. Live webcast is available through www.LawMemorial.org/webcast.

WHEN: May 13, 2015—8:00 pm EDT



Media representatives must arrive and check in before 3:30 pm.

See credentialing information below.

WHERE: National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

E Street, between 4th and 5th Streets, NW

Washington, DC

WHO: Loretta E. Lynch

U.S. Attorney General

Jeh Johnson

Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security

Craig W. Floyd

Memorial Fund Chairman & CEO

Madeline Neumann

National President of Concerns of Police Survivors

Other law enforcement leaders and dignitaries

Each May 13, an estimated 20,000 people assemble at the Memorial grounds in Judiciary Square for the Candlelight Vigil, a signature event of National Police Week. For the seventh year, the ceremony will be streamed live over the Internet so that people across the country can witness this annual tribute to America’s law enforcement officers. Individuals interested in the free webcast can register online at www.LawMemorial.org/webcast.



“Our annual Candlelight Vigil is a moving tribute to the brave men and women of law enforcement who put the safety and protection of others ahead of their own—especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the process,” said Craig W. Floyd, Chairman & CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “Attending the ceremony in person or viewing it over the Internet is a meaningful way for all Americans to show their appreciation and respect for these heroes.”



The names of the 273 officers added to the National Memorial this year can be found at www.LawMemorial.org/2015RollCall. For a complete schedule of National Police Week events in Washington, DC, visit www.LawMemorial.org/policeweek.



MEDIA CREDENTIALS: Media representatives planning to cover the Candlelight Vigil are asked to register for credentials in advance. Go to www.LawMemorial.org/credentials for details.

• Media check-in will open on May 13 at 1 pm and will be located on the E Street side of the Memorial. Media representatives must first check in to pick up media kits and credentials before accessing the risers and site.



• Space on the media riser is limited to one (1) credentialed representative per media outlet. All media equipment must be in place prior to the sweep scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm. Equipment may not be left unattended.



• Parking is extremely limited. If you require a satellite truck to conduct live shots from the Memorial, please contact Steve Groeninger, 202-737-7135 or steve@nleomf.org



About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and make it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 20,538 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibitions, historical artifacts and extensive educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org