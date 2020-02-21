First Arriving partners with Vector Solutions to bring new suite of integrations to first responders through its digital dashboard platform

Suite of scheduling, compliance, risk mitigation, training and operations solutions improve situational awareness and streamline operations for public safety agencies nationwide

RICHMOND, Va. – First Arriving, a leader in providing marketing, recruitment, website and technology services for fire, EMS and public safety agencies has partnered with Vector Solutions, a leading provider of innovative training and performance optimization applications to bring a new set of tools to public safety workers through First Arriving’s dynamic Digital Dashboard platform.

With the new suite of integrations users can utilize the Digital Dashboards to simplify mission-critical operations, including updates on online training courses and certification status, view current scheduling and upcoming staffing needs, track vehicle equipment status/service tickets, managing controlled substances, among other benefits.

“Vector Solutions’ suite of compliance, risk mitigation, training and operations solutions produce dynamic information that public safety agencies can leverage every day to prepare for their next shift. Partnering with First Arriving gives our customers a great option for displaying that data front and center in their facilities to help drive safety and operational excellence,” said Alex Montgomery, Director of Product, Public Sector, Vector Solutions.

The Vector Solutions suite of integrations for First Arriving’s Digital Dashboards includes:

TargetSolutions™ — offers real-time training and record-keeping solutions that help make organizations safer, more capable, and more compliant.

— offers real-time training and record-keeping solutions that help make organizations safer, more capable, and more compliant. TargetSolutions Scheduling™ powered by CrewSense — a leading employee resourcing and human capital management software that allows administrators to alert, match-qualify and fill openings quickly with zero human interaction required.

— a leading employee resourcing and human capital management software that allows administrators to alert, match-qualify and fill openings quickly with zero human interaction required. TargetSolutions Check It™ and Halligan — a powerful application designed for total asset management and tracking, capable of streamlining apparatus and equipment inspections, tracking service tickets and managing controlled substances.

“Vector Solutions brings a powerful set of new integrations to our Dashboards that help users stay informed and keep teams nimble and effective,” said Dave Iannone, CEO & Co-Founder, First Arriving. “We are thrilled to be able to provide these offerings to our growing community of public safety organizations utilizing the Dashboards to improve operational readiness and simplify the delivery of critical services.”

“The implementation of CrewSense has made managing our workforce seamless and played an integral role in our decision to use First Arriving’s Digital Dashboards,” said Ben Casteel, Sharonville Fire Department, Sharonville, Ohio. “The Dashboards have been an invaluable asset to our department, saving time by reducing phone calls and emails and supplying data that would otherwise take valuable time away from our staff.”

First Arriving’s Digital Dashboard systems service law enforcement, fire departments, EMS, courts and local governments among other users. The platform provides full integration with a growing network of more than 50 leading third party technology platforms and service providers.

To learn more about First Arriving’s Digital Dashboards, visit: www.firstarriving.com/dashboards.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT and education industries. Its brands, RedVector-Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 280 subject matter experts and reaches more than 10 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

For more information, visit: www.vectorsolutions.com.

About First Arriving

First Arriving is a leading full-service marketing, communications and technology agency specializing in fire, rescue, EMS, law enforcement and local government. We provide innovative solutions, including digital signage, websites, video production and recruitment marketing that transform and engage. Our clients include renowned public safety brands, departments and agencies of all sizes, associations and non-profits. First Arriving is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and serves clients nationwide.

For more information, visit: www.firstarriving.com.