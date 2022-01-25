Fisher Space Pen honors America’s first responders with new “Thin Line” series

BOULDER CITY, Nev. America’s First Responders are essential workers during this pandemic and beyond. To honor the men and women on the front lines, Fisher Space Pen Co. introduces its First Responders Series, a collection of Matte Black Cap-O-Matic pens emblazoned with a different color line for each profession: White for EMS workers; Green for Forest Service and Conservation personnel; Orange for Search & Rescue personnel; Red for firefighters and Blue for law enforcement officers. View First Responders Series.

Fisher Space Pen donates a portion of sales from its First Responders Series to corresponding charities: The Thin Orange Line benefits The National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, the Thin Green Line proudly supports the work of The National Park Foundation, the official charity of America’s national parks, the Thin Red Line benefits Hope for Heroes, the Thin Blue Line benefits Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) and the Thin White Line benefits the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians Foundation (NAEMT Foundation).

Fisher Space Pens were created for use by astronauts in space. They have flown on every NASA crewed space mission since Apollo 7, as well as on Russian and Chinese space programs and to the International Space Station. They are the perfect companions for first responders who often work in harsh conditions. Their patented pressurized refill allows them to write upside down, under water, in extreme temperatures from -30 to +250 degrees F (-35 to +121 Celsius), over almost any surface and three times longer than the average pen.

The Non-Reflective Matte Black Law Enforcement Cap-O-Matic Space Pen (#M4BLEBL). For decades Law Enforcement professionals globally have turned to Fisher Space Pen for the most durable and reliable writing instruments, like the non-reflective matte black Cap-O-Matic with the Thin Blue Line. The company will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale to Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS). This 501c(3) non-profit organization that provides resources, programs, and services to survivors of law officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.