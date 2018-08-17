Flying Cross redefines officer with the the launch of its dual closure external armor

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Flying Cross, a leader in the design and manufacture of U.S. military and public safety uniform apparel, announced significant improvements to its Aeroshell™ Armor Cover, an external armor vest cover expertly designed with a zipper and Velcro® dual adjustable side panel closure system. The patent-pending dualclosure system allows for a secure fit utilizing a Velcro® and a zipper closure for ease of donning and doffing. The system enhances officer safety by eliminating the need of daily manipulation and adjusting, as well as accelerated wear with other single, expandable closure systems, both which can lead to fit issues.

“Having the ability to achieve a consistent, secure fit, alongside the ability to use the body armor system the way it was intended is essential to officer safety,” said Angela Milligan, Vice President of Marketing for Fechheimer Brothers Company. “In addition, the AeroShell™ customer can pair their external cover with our VaporCore™ Hybrid Patrol Shirt, which helps address the secondary concerns of coolness and comfort. Through field-testing, the pairing of both have proven to be an ultimate combo for daily duty wear.”

The AeroShell™ External Armor Cover features a dual-adjustable side panel made of shell fabric with secure fit Velcro® and a zipper closure for easy, everyday donning and doffing. The Velcro® side closure panel adheres front-to-back, preventing interference with other gear worn and supporting the armor manufacturer’s preference of reducing the opportunity for a projectile to enter during frontal encounters. Once secure, the zipper closure can be used daily to don and doff the AeroShell™ Armor Cover without the need to tamper with or re-adjust the Velcro® closure. The armor cover also includes several features and benefits that will enhance performance including a wide neck opening for easy donning and doffing, a patent-pending Shift-Loc system to hold armor panels in place and hidden MAP pockets for additional storage.

Flying Cross offers an array of products under its VaporCore™ line, including the Hybrid Performance Patrol Shirt. The Hybrid Patrol Shirt can be worn in conjunction with the AeroShell™ Armor Cover, or standalone for auxiliary units like bike patrol. When used with the AeroShell™ Armor Cover, the VaporCore™, Powered by 37.5 Technology enhances the officers experience of coolness and comfort with faster fabric recovery and dry time when sweating, and active particle technology that traps odor as it builds.

Both the AeroShell™ Armor Cover and VaporCore™ Hybrid Patrol Shirt are available online, or through any Authorized Flying Cross Dealer. The AeroShell™ Armor Cover is offered in two uniform matching fabrics, 100% Polyester and Cross Fx 65/35 Mini-Ripstop Poly/Cotton. The size range runs extra-small through 4XL with the secondary dimensions for the AeroShell™ as short, regular, long and extra-long. Customers can visit flyingcross.com to shop and learn more.

About Flying Cross

Flying Cross is a leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality, precision-crafted uniform apparel for the U.S. Military, Federal and Public Safety markets. Flying Cross is a brand of Fechheimer Brothers Company, which is a subsidiary of the Berkshire Hathaway Company. Flying Cross offers the widest array of stock and custom uniform designs worldwide. Throughout its rich history, Flying Cross has been shaping the way uniforms are made by redefining innovation through function and the use of the most advanced fabric technologies. For more information, visit FlyingCross.com.