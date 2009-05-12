Hockey Night to Benefit the S.C.P.D. Memorial Fund and the Glen Ciano Foundation

Friday, May 22nd come out for Hockey Night on Long Island at the Rinx at Hidden Pond Park, 660 Terry Rd, Hauppauge, NY 11788. Watch Suffolk County’s Finest vs. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Hockey Team. Doors open at 6:15pm and game time is at 6:45pm. General admission is $10 and all proceeds benefit the the S.C.P.D. Memorial Fund and the Glen Ciano Foundation.

For more information about Glen Ciano visit the Officer Down page.