This K9 DarkFighter helmet was designed in closed collaboration with the K-9 units in order to offer an optimal solution. Whether you’re getting on a helicopter, patrolling in the desert, shooting at the range, tracking through thorns, or searching dirty buildings our helmet provides comfortable, practical eye and ears protection for your working dog. Keep your best buddy and most valuable asset protected. If you’re wearing protection - your dog should be too.

Dark Systems helmet provide durable, dependable eye protection for your partner.All lenses are impact resistant, rated UV400 (blocks 99-100% UVA/UVB), and easy to replace. The spherical lens design offers an excellent field of view Having your K9 desensitized to eye protection and a helmet in your kit can help you keep your partner safe no matter what situation your team may encounter.

coutsey image

This K9 DarkFighter is also designed to carry electronic equipment on the upper surface using a velcro panel, our DarkMesh K9 camera is compatible as well. The ears protections are available as option.

Technical specifications

Fits most adult Belgian Malinois, Dutch Shepherd and German Shepherd dogs

weighing between 27-38 kg (60-85 lbs).

