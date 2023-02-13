Kinetic Concealment launches new Tactical Gun Cleaning Kit

JACKSON, Tenn., - Kinetic Concealment, a leading manufacturer of premium holsters and accessories, is proud to announce the launch of its new Tactical Gun Cleaning Kit. Designed for gun enthusiasts and those who demand the best in field cleaning supplies, the kit offers a comprehensive solution for maintaining and cleaning firearms.

Courtesy Photo

Utilizing the highest-quality supplies from Wolf Premium Oils, the kit includes a high-quality cleaning cloth, a cleaning brush, 100 cleaning pads, and a 1 fluid ounce bottle of Wolf All-in-One Gun Oil and Cleaner. In addition, the kit comes with a special tactical pouch, designed for easy storage and transport. The pouch features extra pockets for added convenience and versatility, making it the perfect solution for on-the-go gun cleaning.

The Tactical Gun Cleaning Kit from Kinetic Concealment is available to purchase for $29.99 at www.kineticconcealment.com. Whether for personal use or as a gift for the gun enthusiast in your life, this kit offers the ultimate solution for keeping firearms in top condition.

About Kinetic Concealment

Kinetic Concealment is a leading manufacturer of premium holsters and accessories, offering innovative solutions for gun enthusiasts. With a focus on quality, durability, and reliability, Kinetic Concealment is dedicated to helping shooters achieve their best in the field or on the range.

Kinetic Concealment Cleaning kits will be available March 1, 2023 and can be purchased online at www.kineticconcealment.com .

For more information on Kinetic Concealment, visit www.kineticconcealment.com. For press inquiries, contact Josh Sykes at josh@blueaugust.com