Knoxville, Tennessee based business the RATT (Rapid all-terrain tower) Announces partnership with FirstNet®

Knoxville, Tenn — Knoxville, Tennessee based business The RATT announced today that it has partnered with FirstNet® to create one of the fastest and most reliable communication platforms for use in surveillance, crisis, and emergency situations. “We are thrilled to be partnered with FirstNet® said Mark Dorn, Owner of The RATT and its parent company Critical Tech Solutions. “We feel this collaboration offers law enforcement and first responders a superior solution for surveillance, critical incidents, special events, and natural disasters. The combination of our rapid deployment telescopic masts and the FirstNet® cellular network solely dedicated to public safety, creates a fast, secure and reliable eye-in-the-sky solution.”

The RATT (Rapid All-Terrain Tower) is a portable telescopic mast that provides law enforcement and first responders the ability to deploy a variety of devices including surveillance cameras, radio antennas, signal boosters, outdoor WIFI and lighting. The RATT takes less than five minutes to connect and set up and connects to any vehicle with a Class III 2x2” hitch receiver. The hitch-mounted mast allows for deployment on uneven terrain. The RATT can also be mounted to a wall, tripod, or trailer. FirstNet®, is the only cellular network built with and for first responders, never competing with commercial traffic – especially during a disaster. Priority and preemption give law enforcement officers and other first responders a dedicated network that can be cleared just for their use in times of crisis, keeping reliable communications flowing across departments, jurisdictions, and state lines. The RATT, paired with FirstNet®, offers superior technology for rapid situational awareness where seconds count.

ABOUT The RATT

The RATT, formerly known as the Mobile Video Surveillance (MVS) System, is currently deployed by the U.S. Military, DOD, FBI, TSA, NASA and many other public safety agencies for diverse missions such as special events, critical incidents, mobile video surveillance, search & rescue operations, advanced security details, fixed wireless broadband backhaul in disasters, peacekeeping and many other applications beyond video. The unique all-terrain vehicle-mounted telescopic mast allows for a rapid deployment up to 50’ in minutes by simply attaching The RATT to a standard Class III 2x2" hitch receiver on any vehicle, ATV, Gator, even down to a golf cart. All video surveillance can be locally displayed and controlled from inside the safety and comfort of your vehicle in real-time on a smartphone, tablet or laptop. The RATT is proudly manufactured in the United States and is both TAA & NDAA Compliant.