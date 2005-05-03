LAPD Authors.com Announces Online “Police Officer’s Gift Shop”

San Dimas, CA - LAPDAuthors.com, a website devoted to over 20 former, retired and current Los Angeles Police Officers who have authored books, announced a new edition to their website, a gift shop Raymond E. Foster, the editor and a retired Los Angeles Police Department lieutenant described the gift shop as “by cops for cops.” “We got a half dozen cops together and asked them to sort through over 2500 gifts,” Foster said. The group selected 50 gift ideas including duty equipment, books, videos and collectables.

The target market is family and friends of police officers, as well as the officers themselves. In order to make the list, the gifts had to be; available online; of high quality; from reputable sources; and, suitable for birthdays, holidays and promotions. The gift shop acts as a portal to a number of reputable online sellers. Because of the limited number of items offered, the gifts (including a photograph and description) are displayed on a single page. Because the website acts as a portal, it is able to draw on the resources of over a dozen retailers and offer an interesting selection of police officer gifts.

The main pages of the website compiles 47 books written by 22 former, retired and current Los Angeles Police officers. Moreover, the website hyperlinks to co-sites that make available the professional development and leadership reading lists developed by the War College, Marine Corp, Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Researching author information for the main site is interesting and time consuming. According to Foster, “LAPD officers have been writing books since at least the mid-1950s.” While some of them have been best sellers in the general market and others are still in use in universities and colleges around the country, “some are self-published and available only through second-hand resellers.” LAPDAuthors.com relies heavily on input from former and current officers, “cops find the site and tell us about other cops,” Foster said.

