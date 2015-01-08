Law Enforcement Appreciation Day to be Held This Friday Law Enforcement groups and the public are encouraged to partner to show their support for law enforcement officers

Washington, DC—On January 9th, 2015, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund will join other law enforcement organizations in support of law enforcement officers nationwide to celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.). In light of the recent negativity directed toward the law enforcement community, citizens are encouraged to show law enforcement officers that they recognize the difficult and sometimes impossible career they have chosen, in public service to all. What: National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.) When: January 9, 2015 Where: Throughout the United States Who: Law Enforcement Organizations that are partnering together include: Concerns of Police Survivors, FBI National Academy Associates, Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, Fraternal Order of Police, International Conference of Police Chaplains, International Union of Police Associations, National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement, National Police Wives, National Sheriffs’ Association, National Trooper’s Coalition, New Jersey State PBA, Officer Down Memorial Page, Law Enforcement United, Police Unity Tour, United States Air Force Security Forces, and Wives Behind the Badge. Citizens who appreciate law enforcement are encouraged to show their support. Here are a few ways the public can show their support for law enforcement on January 9th: Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement

Send a card of support to your local police department or state agency

Share a positive story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media

Ask children in your community to write letters in support of law enforcement

Participate in Project Blue Light

Most importantly, if you see a police officer, thank a police officer. “The Memorial Fund is proud and honored to be a part of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day,” said Craig W. Floyd, Chairman & CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “This day presents an opportunity for all American citizens to show their appreciation and respect for law enforcement heroes.” - # # # - About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and make it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 20,267 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibitions, historical artifacts and extensive educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.