Meprolight has announced two innovative products release at IWA Outdoor Classics Trade Show, Nuremberg, Germany.

Israel.— Meprolight®, the leading manufacturer of sighting systems for any weapon and lighting conditions on earth, has announced two innovative products release, The MEPRO TRU-VISION™, an ultimate red dot sight for optimal tactical advantage, and the MEPRO EVERGREEN™, a super bright LED-based illuminated pistol sight for daytime and nighttime operations. The products will be officially unveiled in Europe at IWA Outdoor Classics Trade Show.

The MEPRO TRU-VISION ™ sight has a built-in light sensor and an automatic and manual brightness control system that enables clear visibility of the red dot in any lighting conditions; a combination of an integral motion sensor and configurable sleep time (preset) of 4-8 hours, saving power for extended operation; a non-reflective optics without light signature toward the target; improved, rugged MIL-SPEC mounting mechanism and a protected three-button control keypad.

Its short-length and lightweight design addresses the need for co-mounting several tactical devices on today’s weapon rail (e.g. – magnifier, laser pointer, NVGs, etc.)

The innovative MEPRO EVERGREEN™ pistol sight utilizes micro super bright LED light sources inserted into both front and rear metal housing to ensure a clear, sharp illuminated three-dot picture. The MEPRO EVERGREEN™ does not contain any hazardous material and complies with European standards.

“Thanks to our devoted and dedicated distribution and dealer network worldwide, Meprolight® had a banner year. We’ve entered 2022 strong, and with the launch of new products at the show, we expect 2022 will be even better. Meprolight® is excited to participate in this year’s IWA Outdoor Show in Nuremberg, Germany. We are looking forward to meeting our friends and loyal customers.” Says Benny Kokia, V.P. Sales & Marketing, Meprolight.