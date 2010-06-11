MHQ Open House a BIG Success

On April 28th MHQ Opened its doors for a special Open House Celebration. MHQ had the first private showing of the new Ford Police Interceptor. Also showcased was Ford’s new 6.7L diesel engine along with the new Transit Connect. Several manufacturers were here to display the latest and greatest products available, including Whelen Engineering, Code 3, Federal Signal, Patrol Power, Decator, and many more. Be sure to stay tuned for details on our next Open House in September.