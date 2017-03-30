NAPED Gears Up for Annual General Meeting and Exhibition

The Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort will be the location where dealers and manufacturers within the public safety and law enforcement market gather to network, exhibit products and introduce new sales programs.

NEW BERN, N.C. — The National Association of Police Equipment Distributors (NAPED) will be holding their Annual General Meeting and Exhibition at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort, June 23 - 26, 2017. The event provides a platform which allows membership to exhibit products within the public safety and law enforcement market, network with dealers and distributors and introduce new sales programs. Membership to NAPED is open to dealers, distributors, manufacturers, consultants, media personnel and manufacturer’s rep groups that service the public safety, law enforcement and military communities.

“The annual meeting is a great opportunity for many of us within our industry to spend quality time with each other,” Eldon Griggs, President of NAPED and VP of Business Development for GALLS, Inc., said. He continued, “Our associate membership develops special sales programs just for this meeting and our general membership of dealers and distributors see this as a great opportunity to meet with these manufacturers personally, see the products and take advantage of the great deals only for NAPED members.”

NAPED’s General Members are a collective buying power that attracts the best deals. NAPED’s purpose is to help its members expand their markets and increase profitability. It does so by providing its members with information on a variety of different topics, including customer trends, new products and technologies, and, of course, business issues. Whether the business is large or small, local or international, when a company joins NAPED, it becomes part of the NAPED family.

The Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort is set in the heart of the Ocean Walk Village on the “World’s Most Famous Beach,” offering stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and easy access to the thriving seaside attractions and the business district in Daytona Beach. The Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort is conveniently located 15 minutes from the Daytona Airport.

Information on this year’s event can be obtained by calling 252-288-5805 or by email.

Interested in becoming a NAPED member? Contact Laura Burgess at 252-288-5805 or laura (at) lauraburgess.com for more information and start enjoying the benefits today.

NAPED is now on Facebook! Like us at http://www.facebook.com/NAPEDGroup

About National Association of Police Equipment Distributors (NAPED)

NAPED was created by bringing together law enforcement distributors, industry professionals and manufacturers to form a network for the purpose of mutually sharing the vast amounts of market experience, resources and product knowledge comprised within its membership. NAPED acts as a forum for member manufacturers and distributors to form long term, profitable relationships. www.naped.com