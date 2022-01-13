New TS-015 Spartan Plate Carrier

|TS-015 SPARTAN PLATE CARRIER:
The very light Spartan Plate Carrier is made from an extremely tear-resistant and durable 600D laminate with ROC (Rapid Open Connector) quick release / release system on the sides and on the shoulder straps, padded shoulder straps and an elastic “skeleton” cummerbund. The cummerbund can be extended with separately available side pockets for ballistic protection plates that attach to the body-hugging side. The padded chest and back side is made of Coolmax material, which offers very good moisture transport and good breathability. Two concealed buckle fasteners on the front and Velcro provide the possibility to attach a chest rig or front panels.
Details:
- Rapid open connector quick disconnection/discharge system.
- Padded inner lining with Coolmax material.
- Adjustable length and width.
- Detachable Airmesh padded shoulder straps.
- Elastic “skeleton” cummerbund with laser cut MOLLE.
- Laser cut Molle on the front and back.
- Integrated cable loops on the front.
- Velcro for ID patches on the front.
- Concealed buckles on the front for attaching chest rigs.
- Recovery handle on the back.
Product Materials:
- 600-Denier water and abrasion resistant light-weight ballistic fabric with Double polyurethane coated for water resistance.
- Nylon YKK buckles for low sound closures.
- High tensile strength nylon webbing.
- High tensile strength composite nylon thread (stronger than ordinary industry standard nylon thread).
- High grade closed-cell foam padding material for superior shock protection.
- Internal seams taped and finished.
- All Stress points double stitched, Bar tacked or “Box-and-X” stitched for added strength.
Available colors : Black, OD, Coyote, Grey, Navy Blue, Trd, Ranger Green, Sand, Ranger Green, Muliticam, Muliticam Black , Muliticam Tropic , British DPM, UTP, UTP Darknight, UTP Temperate, Woodland Digi, Italian Vegetato, Flectarn, Everglade, Falcon Scale,CadPat, CadPat Arid , Russian Digi, Woodland Camo, Marpat , Desert Digital, Spanish Woodland, Polish Woodland, French CCE, Greece Camo, Australian Camo, Green Tiger Strip , Varan, A-Tacs FG, A-Tacs AU.