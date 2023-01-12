NT Armor Launches into the US Market at the 2023 SHOT Show® in Las Vegas.

Leading ballistic body armor protecting and saving Ukrainian Lives

MIAMI — NT Armor, the leading global ballistic protection solutions provider will be joining an incredible community of more than 2,000 exhibitors at the 2023 SHOT Show® at The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas to make this year’s show a BIG DEAL.

The SHOT Show is the world’s most comprehensive trade show for professionals involved with the shooting sports, hunting, outdoor, law enforcement, and armed forces industries. This year’s show in both The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum will offer unique opportunities for attendees to experience the best in firearms, ammunition, personal protection, cutlery, outdoor apparel, optics, and other related products and services first-hand.

“Launching our entry into the United States market at the SHOT Show is part of our strategy and a major milestone for our business. Our personal ballistic protection products have been protecting the lives of troops from 61 countries for 15+ years. We are proud to bring our exceptional ballistic armor to the SHOT Show 2023 to protect and save the lives of US military, law enforcement, and civilians,” says Osman Gozet, NT Armor’s U.S. Country Director. “We look forward to meeting with partners and potential new customers and showcasing our superior personal protective solutions that are next-gen light, comfortable, and combat-proven. More than 250,000 personal ballistic plates and 100,000 personal ballistic vests are currently being used by the Ukrainian military to protect their warfighters.”

NT Armor – Excellence in Protection - is the leading global ballistic solutions provider offering personal armor protection to military, law enforcement, and other public safety organizations around the world. Our advanced technology solutions are combat proven, uniquely light, and customized to customers’ specific priorities and use cases. NT Armor’s ballistic plates, shields, and concealable and tactical vests will be featured in our booth #40343 and in the New Product area at SHOT Show.

As one of very few advanced ballistic ceramics manufacturers across the globe, we design, manufacture, and deliver high-performance personal protection products. As globally recognized manufacturers, we are positioned to deliver and control quality at speed and scale.

NT Armor is a division of Nurol Technology recently recognized as one of the top 10 Defense Manufacturing Solutions Provider in Europe for 2022 by the Aerospace & Defense Review. As a leading ballistic protection solution provider, Nurol Technology’s overarching aim is to design, produce and, deliver the highest degree of ballistic survivability with minimum weight – causing the least possible (if not zero) compromise from maneuverability or firepower. Preserving human life is the utmost priority for NT Armor and Nurol Technology.

The SHOT Show is owned by NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, and is restricted to the shooting, hunting, and outdoor trade professionals and commercial buyers and sellers of military, law enforcement, and tactical products and services ONLY. The SHOT Show is not open to the general consuming public (e.g., private visitors, hunters, sport shooters, members of hunting and sports shooting clubs, etc.). Proof of professional affiliation is required.

Terri Beck

NT Armor

+1 703-628-4465

terri@meetroi.com