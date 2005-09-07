PoliceOne Acquires CopsOnline

SAN FRANCISCO -- (December, 30, 2002) - Police1.com, the one complete resource for Law Enforcement, today announced that it has acquired CopsOnline.com. The combined entity boasts more than 70,000 Law Enforcement members, more than 1.7 million page views and 150,0000 visitors per month. The acquisition further strengthens PoliceOne’s position as the most visited destination for Law Enforcement online and broadens its ability to provide a wide range of information and services for agencies, officers and companies serving the Law Enforcement market.

“PoliceOne’s mission is to keep Law Enforcement officers and agencies better informed and armed with resources to better protect the public good and stay safe on the street,” said Alexander Ford, CEO of Police1. “Adding CopsOnline to the services we offer will extend our ability to facilitate information sharing and coordination across the Law Enforcement community.”

The merger will allow both sites to provide an increased range of services and an improved user experience to their members as well as develop and launch new services more efficiently and cost effectively. Featured services will include breaking news and critical information, expanded community forums and chat features, training resources, officer safety information, the Police1 Critical Alert Network, an electronic newsletter and a broad base of product information and research.

“This merger creates a powerhouse of information for police officers around the world,” said Mack Pettigrew, founder of CopsOnline. “It is just what every Law Enforcement officer is looking for.”

CopsOnline.com will remain a distinct entity. However, during the next several months a number of Police1 services, such as Police1 Product Categories and Alerts, will be added to CopsOnline. Users of both sites will also have access to a new and exciting array of online services as the sites combine capabilities and reach.

About Police1.com:

Police1.com, the world’s largest source of Law Enforcement information and services, is the most comprehensive and trusted online destination for Law Enforcement professionals, including both department decision makers and officers on the street. More than 65,000 law enforcement officers across all levels of Law Enforcement, representing more than 10,000 departments, are Police1 members. Police1.com provides a secure and trusted destination for Law Enforcement to share information, communicate and conduct research. PoliceOne’s mission is to keep officers safe and more effective on the streets by providing critical, timely and up to date information. Resources include comprehensive product research sections, a critical alert network, breaking news, training information, forums, chat rooms, featured articles, and an electronic newsletter which is sent out to 45,000 Law Enforcement officers three times per week. Police1.com is owned and operated by the Praetorian Group, Inc. For more information visit: www.PoliceOne.com or www.PraetorianGroup.com.

About CopsOnline.com:

CopsOnline.com was created in 1996 by a street cop for street cops. It is a leader on the Internet in providing the street cops with a portal to find and exchange information rapidly. CopsOnline offers friendly message boards, chat rooms, officer articles, action pictures, videos, employment and training areas. For more information, visit: www.CopsOnline.com.

