PoliceOne Receives 3 Nominations for 2013 Western Publishing Association ‘Maggie’ Awards

SAN FRANCISCO - The Praetorian Group, Inc., the leading online media company in the public safety and security market, announced it has received seven nominations for the Western Publishing Association’s 2013 Maggie Awards across three of its primary online portals, Police1.com, FireRescue1.com, and EMS1.com.

Each year, the Maggie Awards honors the best online publications and websites in the Western United States. The seven nominations received by the Praetorian Group ranked the company among the most-nominated media companies for this year’s awards. Praetorian was awarded nominations in the following categories:

Police1.com:

• Best Regularly Featured Web or Digital Edition Column: 10-8: Life on the Line, by Charles Remsberg

• Best Web or Digital Edition Article/Trade: The day I put a gun to my head, by Duane Wolfe

• Best Web E-Newsletter/Trade

FireRescue1.com:

• Best Web or Digital Edition Article/Trade: Comeback kid: Losing a leg can’t keep this firefighter down, by Patrick Wong

• Best Web E-Newsletter/Trade

EMS1.com:

• Best Regularly Featured Web or Digital Edition Column/Trade: Behind the Patient: Street Portraits, by Michael Morse

• Best Use of Social Media

The Praetorian Group has won seven Maggie Awards in the past four years. Last year, FireRescue1.com and EMS1.com, took home the awards for Best Web eNewsletter/Trade and Best Regularly Featured Web Column.

“We are once again honored to be recognized by the WPA,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Praetorian Group. “I am proud of the hard work our editorial team puts into covering public safety’s most pressing issues, engaging with our users and delivering great content day after day.”

The Maggie Awards, the Western Publishing Association’s most prestigious publishing event, honors editorial, design and promotion excellence in magazine, tabloid, newsletter and online publishing. The Western Publishing Association has represented magazine publishers and companies who interact with magazine publishing industry for over 50 years.

Winners will be announced at the 62nd Annual Maggie Awards Banquet, to be held in Los Angeles on April 26, 2013. The complete list of finalists can be found here.

About The Praetorian Group

The Praetorian Group is the leading online media and technology company in the public safety and security market. Our properties are visited by more than 2.5 million public safety professionals every month and count over 1 million first responders as members. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com, www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com, www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Military1.com, as well as more than 15 topical public safety websites providing resources ranging from online video to grant assistance. We are deeply committed to providing resources and cutting edge information that help first responders and military personnel stay safer, become better informed and more effectively protect their communities.

For more information on the Praetorian Group, visit www.PraetorianGroup.com.