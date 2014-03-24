PoliceOne Receives 4 Nominations for 2014 Western Publishing Association ‘Maggie’ Awards

SAN FRANCISCO - The Praetorian Group, Inc., the leading online media company in the public safety and security market, announced it has received six nominations for the Western Publishing Association’s 2014 Maggie Awards across three of its primary online portals, Police1.com, FireRescue1.com, and EMS1.com.

Each year, the Maggie Awards honors the best online publications and websites in the Western United States. The seven nominations received by the Praetorian Group ranked the company among the most-nominated media companies for this year’s awards. Praetorian was awarded nominations in the following categories:

Police1.com:

FireRescue1.com:

Best Use of Social Media/Trade & Consumer: FireRescue1 Volunteer Firefighters

EMS1.com:

Best Regularly Featured Web or Digital Edition Column/Trade: The Ambulance Driver’s Perspective

The Praetorian Group has won eight Maggie Awards in the past four years. Last year, Police1.com took home the award for Best Regularly Featured Web Column.

“We are once again honored to be recognized by the WPA,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Praetorian Group. “This is a direct testament to the hard work and energy our editorial team has put forth into making our sites and social media communities a leading resource for the public safety market.”

The Maggie Awards, the Western Publishing Association’s most prestigious publishing event, honors editorial, design and promotion excellence in magazine, tabloid, newsletter and online publishing. The Western Publishing Association has represented magazine publishers and companies who interact with magazine publishing industry for over 50 years.

Winners will be announced at the 63rd Annual Maggie Awards Banquet, to be held in Los Angeles on May 2, 2014. The complete list of finalists can be found here.

About The Praetorian Group

Founded in 1999, The Praetorian Group is the leading digital media company in the public safety and security market. Our properties are visited by more than 4 million public safety professionals every month and count over 1 million first responders as members. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com, www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com, www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Military1.com, as well as more than 15 topical public safety websites providing resources ranging from online video to grant assistance. We are deeply committed to providing cutting-edge information and resources that help first responders and military personnel better protect themselves and their communities against modern threats.

For more information on the Praetorian Group, visit www.PraetorianGroup.com.