PoliceOne.com Named Among “10 Great Media Sites” by BtoB’s Media Business Magazine

Leading law enforcement Web site recognized alongside Business Week, PC World and Wall Street Journal

SAN FRANCISCO – Police1.com, the leading online resource for law enforcement, has been recognized by BtoB’s Media Business Magazine in its annual “10 Great Media Sites” issue. The third annual compilation aims to reflect current trends, technologies and strategies employed by the top players in digital media, with a special focus this year on the challenge of monetization.

Police1 was recognized among a group of industry leaders that includes such top publications as BusinessWeek, Financial Times and the Wall Street Journal. In determining the list, the sites were judged across a number of categories, including appearance, organization and navigation; search functionality; video and other multimedia content; and community/social media (Web 2.0) features.

Police1 was selected in part for its success in bringing online video to a broad segment of law enforcement. BLUtube.com, the first online video community for law enforcement, and PoliceOneTV.com, an online video network featuring original programming for police officers, have combined to deliver millions of video views on key training topics as well as product features and human interest stories. The article also highlights the many interactive tools on both sites, which have been effective in providing a forum for officers to discuss and recommend important training videos.

“We are very pleased to be recognized alongside such a distinguished list of companies as a leading innovator in online media,” said Alex Ford, CEO of the Praetorian Group, PoliceOne’s parent company. “Not only is it a testament to the strength of our team and our hard work, but also indicative of the quality of content we produce and the creativity with which we deliver it to officers worldwide.”

Police1 now reaches an audience of more than 290,000 registered and confirmed officers, including 160,000 subscribers to the thrice weekly Police1 eNewsletter. The site features regular contributions from many top law enforcement experts, including Dave Smith, Jim Glennon and Chuck Remsberg. Police1 also produces the Street Survival Seminar, the leading source for police officer safety training for the past 30 years.

The September issue of Media Business is available now, and can be read online at www.btobonline.com/apps/pbcs.dll/section?category=mediabusiness.

For more information on Police1.com, visit www.police1.com/about.

About Police1.com

With more than 290,000 registered members, Police1.com is the leading law enforcement Web site in the country. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers stay safe on the streets and more effectively protect their communities. Police1 is the only site to confirm the active law enforcement status of all members, creating a trusted and safe community for the exchange and discussion of key law enforcement issues, including breaking news, top products and important officer safety strategies.

For information on advertising with Police1, visit www.police1.com/police-market-advertising.

About The Praetorian Group

The Praetorian Group is the leading online media and technology company in the public safety market. Our properties are visited by more than a million first responders and public safety professionals every month. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com, www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com, www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Homeland1.com. We are deeply committed to providing resources and cutting edge information that help first responders stay safer, become better informed and more effectively protect their communities.

For more information on The Praetorian Group, visit www.PraetorianGroup.com.