PoliceOne.com Wins 2013 FOLIO: Eddie Award for Best Online Community

SAN FRANCISCO – The Praetorian Group, Inc., the leading online media company in the public safety market, today announced that Police1.com, the top online resource for law enforcement, has been named the winner of the 2013 EDDIE Award for Best Online Community. The annual FOLIO: Eddie and Ozzie Awards, the largest and most inclusive media awards program, recognize the best in editorial and design across all sectors of the industry, including b-to-b, consumer, association, and city and regional media.

As the recipient of the award for Best Online Community – B-to-B, Police1 was recognized for having a strong online program that facilitates virtual member-to-member interaction. With an average of 6,500 member comments a month and a number of user-generated content features, audience participation is high among a site audience that consists of 2 million unique visitors each month. PoliceOne’s video user community, BLUtube.com, features more than 10,000 user-submitted videos covering everything from serious training to offbeat humor.

With more than 400,000 registered members, Police1.com is the largest and most active law enforcement community on the web. Police1 individually verifies all registrants to ensure that they are sworn law enforcement, creating a trusted environment for a professional audience to safely share secure content.

This year, the FOLIO: team narrowed down the more than 2,300 entries received to a list of finalists in both print and online categories. Over 150 awards were handed out to consumer, b-to-b, regional and association magazines, more than 40 of which were dedicated to recognizing digital excellence. Police1 was a finalist in three Eddie categories this year, including Best Online Column, for Chuck Remsberg’s ’10-8: Life on the Line’, and Best Use of Social Media.

“We are honored to receive a 2013 Eddie Award, particularly in the category of Best Online Community,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Praetorian Group. “Our goal is to provide officers with a supportive online environment in which they can engage with one another and with our team. Day in and day out, we strive to foster a strong, safe community for our members – this award is a direct testament to that.”

Winners of the Eddie & Ozzie Awards were announced during an awards breakfast on December 5, 2013, in New York City. The complete list of finalists and winners can be found here.

About The Praetorian Group

The Praetorian Group is the leading online media and technology company in the public safety and security market. Our properties are visited by more than 3 million public safety professionals every month and count over 1 million first responders as members. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com, www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com, www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Military1.com, as well as more than 15 topical public safety websites providing resources ranging from online video to grant assistance. We are deeply committed to providing resources and cutting edge information that help first responders and military personnel stay safer, become better informed and more effectively protect their communities.

For more information on the Praetorian Group, visit www.PraetorianGroup.com.

About Police1.com

With more than 400,000 registered members, Police1.com is the leading law enforcement website in the country. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers stay safe on the streets and more effectively protect their communities. Police1 is the only site to confirm the law enforcement status of all members, creating a trusted and safe community for the exchange and discussion of key law enforcement issues, including breaking news, top products and important officer safety strategies.

About FOLIO

The Eddie & Ozzie Awards program is presented by Folio:, the leading publication serving the entire magazine media industry. The FOLIO: family of products also includes the monthly FOLIO: magazine, weekly eNewsletters, FOLIO: Webinars, MediaNext Show, The MediaMashup Conference, The Eddie & Ozzie Awards and The FOLIO: 100. For more information, visit www.foliomag.com.