PoliceOne.com Wins 3 at 2015 FOLIO: Eddie Awards

Site takes home top position in Community, Facebook and Online Column categories for second year in a row

SAN FRANCISCO – PoliceOne.com, the leading online community for law enforcement, won three 2015 FOLIO EDDIE Awards at Monday’s ceremony: Best Online Column, Best Online Community and Best Use of Social Media.

The FOLIO EDDIE and OZZIE Awards, held this year at the Marriott Marquis in New York City as part of the annual FOLIO Show, are the largest awards program for the media publishing industry, recognizing the best in editorial and design. PoliceOne.com was named winner for the following:

Praetorian’s emergency medical services website, EMS1.com, also received a nomination in the Best Online Column category for The Art of EMS by Steve Whitehead.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for the second year in a row in three award categories that hold particular significance to our editorial team,” said Jon Hughes, Vice President of Content for Praetorian Digital. “For us, content and community go hand-in-hand. Our websites function best when they create a positive environment for the consumption and discussion of content that helps advance professionalism and skill within public safety.”

With an average of 5 million unique visitors per month and over 1.5 million registered members, Praetorian Digital’s web properties have become the leading online news and information resource for police, fire and EMS professionals. In addition, Praetorian holds a strong lead in social media for public safety with a Facebook community of more than 2.8 million fans across 12 official pages.

About Praetorian Digital

Founded in 1999, Praetorian Digital is the leading digital media company in the public safety and local government market. Our properties are visited by more than 6 million public safety and local government officials every month and count over 1.5 million first responders and government personnel as members. Praetorian owns and operates PoliceOne.com, FireRescue1.com, FireChief.com, EMS1.com, Corrections1.com, Military1.com and Gov1.com as well as more than 15 topical websites providing resources ranging from accredited online training to grant funding assistance. We are deeply committed to providing cutting-edge information and resources that help first responders, government officials and military personnel better protect themselves and serve their communities. For more information, visit www.praetoriandigital.com.

About FOLIO

The Eddie & Ozzie Awards program is presented by Folio:, the leading publication serving the entire magazine media industry. The FOLIO: family of products also includes the monthly FOLIO: magazine, weekly eNewsletters, FOLIO: Webinars, MediaNext Show, The MediaMashup Conference, The Eddie & Ozzie Awards and The FOLIO: 100. For more information, visit www.foliomag.com