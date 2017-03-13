Praetorian Digital Receives 3 Finalist Nods for 2017 Western Publishing Association ‘Maggie’ Awards

PoliceOne.com and EMS1.com snag nominations for best article and newsletter

SAN FRANCISCO – Praetorian Digital, the leading digital media company in the public safety and local government market, today announced that it has been named a finalist in three categories for the Western Publishing Association’s 2017 MAGGIE Awards, the preeminent award program recognizing excellence in publishing among media based west of the Mississippi.

PoliceOne.com and EMS1.com scored a total of three finalist nods. The categories include:

PoliceOne.com:

EMS1.com:

Best Web or eNewsletter Article/Trade: “ Stabbed on duty: A medic’s lessons learned on the long road back ” by Greg Friese

“We are proud to again be recognized by the WPA for our broad-ranging editorial achievement,” said Jon Hughes, Vice President of Content for Praetorian Digital. “Our team works very hard to excel at every facet of content creation, and our recognition in categories such as best article, video and newsletter speak to their success in delivering best-in-class content to our audience of public safety professionals.”

Winners will be announced at the 65th Annual MAGGIE Awards Banquet, to be held in Los Angeles on April 28, 2017. The complete list of finalists can be found here.

